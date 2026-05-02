Iran Has Proven Its Ability to Nurture New Leaders / The Iranian People Have Astonished Everyone

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Mohamed El-Sayed Said, a senior political analyst and advisor at the Al-Ahram Center for Political and Strategic Studies, stated that the people of Iran and Lebanon (particularly Hezbollah) have demonstrated their ability to nurture new, highly competent leaders.

Referring to the general atmosphere in Tehran after the difficult days of bombings and tensions, he said that this atmosphere reflects a kind of celebration and joy.

Said added, "In contrast, U.S. officials, including the president and the Secretary of War, claim that Iran's military, nuclear, and missile capabilities have been destroyed, but the reality on the ground is more complex than these claims, and Iran's system has been able to reorganize its ranks."

The Egyptian analyst stated that new figures have emerged at the first and second levels of Iran's leadership, and despite ongoing tensions, there is also talk of indirect negotiations.

In another part of his remarks, Said described the situation in Lebanon as complex and stated, "A segment of the people see Hezbollah as a force confronting Israel, but political disagreements about the role of the party and the future of the country continue, and the debate between reducing tensions or continuing confrontation, especially regarding security arrangements in southern Lebanon, remains ongoing."

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