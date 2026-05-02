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Wall Street Journal: Iranian Drones Neutralized the U.S. THAAD System

3 May 2026 - 01:00
News ID: 1809029
Wall Street Journal: Iranian Drones Neutralized the U.S. THAAD System

The Wall Street Journal reported that Iranian drones have successfully demonstrated their effectiveness against the advanced U.S. THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) system, and that the radar of this system was disabled during attacks on Jordan and the UAE.

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The American newspaper The Wall Street Journal revealed that Iranian drones have successfully demonstrated their effectiveness against the U.S. THAAD missile defense system.

According to the report, THAAD system radars were disabled during Iranian drone attacks on positions in Jordan and the UAE.

The Wall Street Journal added that this issue will likely also attract Russia's attention.

The newspaper emphasized that the war against Iran has created a rare opportunity for countries such as China, Russia, and North Korea to identify the limitations of the U.S. military.

It is worth noting that reports regarding damage to U.S. positions in the region, despite intense censorship by international media, are being released gradually.

Previously, the Asia Defense Security base had reported that an Iranian F-5 fighter jet successfully bombed a U.S. base in Kuwait, despite the presence of Patriot systems, short-range interceptors, and advanced radar coverage.

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