Iran Denies Any Connection to Violent Incidents in the UK

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in London, issuing a press statement, once again emphasized Iran's position strongly condemning terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the recent incidents in the United Kingdom.

Categorically rejecting any claims about Iran's involvement or connection to violent activities and incidents in the UK, the Embassy stated, "Such baseless accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran lack credible evidence and are made for limited political objectives, misleading public opinion, and diverting attention from the real roots of terrorism and violent extremism."

The statement adds, "Iran, as a country that has been one of the main victims of terrorism for decades and has lost hundreds of thousands of its innocent citizens, including senior officials and scientists, remains at the forefront of the global fight against terrorism and violent extremism."

The Embassy further stated, "Therefore, it is regrettable that some Western countries, while claiming to fight terrorism, have effectively become a safe haven for terrorists whose hands are stained with Iranian blood, and whose members continue to spread extremist and violent ideologies in Europe."

This statement was issued as some British media outlets, continuing their smear campaigns against Iran, have raised baseless allegations about Iran's involvement in recent terrorist attacks in London.

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in London recalled that in previous official correspondence and talks, it had raised its concerns about certain suspicious activities and the potential exploitation of the so-called "false flag" operation on British soil with relevant officials.

Iran's diplomatic mission emphasized that effective countering of these threats requires mutual cooperation based on trust and credible evidence.

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