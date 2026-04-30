Palestinian Resistance: Attack on Al-Sumud Flotilla Is Organized Terrorism

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hamas condemned in a statement the attack by the Zionist regime's navy on the ships of the Al-Sumud Flotilla en route to the Gaza Strip near the coast of the Greek island of Crete.

The statement said that this Zionist attack is piracy far from the shores of the besieged Gaza Strip and a crime committed before the eyes of the world, without the regime being held accountable.

Hamas called for the condemnation of this incident and international action to free the detained activists of this flotilla, holding the occupying regime responsible for their safety.

Hamas also saluting the passengers of the Al-Sumud 2 Flotilla, called on them to continue their activities and expose the occupying regime's policy of starving the people of Gaza.

The Islamic Jihad movement in Palestine also issued a statement condemning the Zionist regime's naval aggression against the Al-Sumud Flotilla in international waters, describing it as another chapter in the regime's crimes in its black record of piracy and organized terrorism.

The Islamic Jihad statement said that this Zionist crime occurred as the regime's criminal cabinet, seeking to justify its aggressions, has resorted to false claims and fabrications to distort the image of global solidarity.

Furthermore, the Palestinian Resistance Committees strongly condemned the crime of piracy and the brutal Zionist enemy aggression against international activists on the Al-Sumud Flotilla in international waters.

The statement said, "We call on the international community and international courts to take action to prosecute and try the political and military officials of the Zionist regime, including its prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Palestinian Mujahideen Movement also issued a statement condemning the Zionist regime's aggression against the Al-Sumud Flotilla ships attempting to break the Gaza blockade, describing the action as piracy and a gross violation of all international norms and laws.

The statement said that the aggression against the humanitarian solidarity ships demonstrates the criminal and aggressive nature of this regime.

The Zionist regime's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the operation to seize the ships of the Al-Sumud Flotilla heading to Gaza had concluded, and its 175 activists had been transferred to the occupied territories.

Earlier, the Zionist regime's army had reported the seizure of 21 ships out of the 58 ships of the Al-Sumud Flotilla, stating that action against the remaining ships would soon begin if they did not change course to turn back.

The flotilla, which was carrying over 400 civilians toward Gaza, had set out with the aim of creating a humanitarian maritime corridor for Gaza and sending aid to the region.

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