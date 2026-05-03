Hamas Condemns Israeli Interception of Gaza Aid Flotilla as 'Sign of Moral Decadence'

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Hamas resistance movement has strongly condemned the violent interception of vessels of a Gaza-bound aid flotilla and detention of pro-Palestinian activists, describing the attack as a clear sign of the Tel Aviv regime's moral decadence.

The Gaza-based group said in a statement issued on Saturday that Israeli forces attacked the aid convoy, emphasizing it was a desperate attempt to intimidate the campaigners and prevent them from fulfilling their humanitarian mission in defense of Palestinians in the besieged and war-ravaged Gaza Strip.

Hamas urged international humanitarian organizations to document such atrocious violations against activists, and lodge complaints with international courts of law to hold Israeli authorities to account for crimes and brutalities against the Sumud-2 flotilla.

The resistance movement also expressed its deep gratitude to activists, who resolutely sought to break the Israeli blockade on Gaza despite the regime's threats and repressive measures.

It called on campaigners worldwide to escalate measures in solidarity with the Palestinian nation, press ahead with their efforts to lift the Gaza siege, and expose the occupying Zionist regime's crimes against Palestinians and other nations.

Late on Wednesday, Israeli forces intercepted 22 out of the 58 aid boats travelling through international waters and bound for the besieged Gaza Strip.

The vessels make up part of a second Global Sumud Flotilla attempting in recent months to break an Israeli blockade by carrying humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza. They sailed from the Spanish port of Barcelona on April 12.

The boats were seized off Greece’s Peloponnese Peninsula, hundreds of miles from Gaza.

The Sumud Flotilla stated in a statement that 31 activists were wounded in the Israeli assault.

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