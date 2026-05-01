Iran strongly condemns attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has condemned Israel’s attack on the international Sumud humanitarian convoy, calling it an act of maritime piracy and terrorism.

In a statement on Thursday, Baqaei emphasized the humanitarian nature of the Sumud Flotilla, describing it as an international initiative composed of participants from dozens of countries, all united in their support for the Palestinian cause. The explicit goal of the flotilla is to break the unlawful siege of Gaza and deliver urgently needed aid to its civilian population, he added.

“The attack on the Sumud convoy is not merely an assault on a relief mission; it is a blow to the awakened conscience of humanity and to our common human values,” the spokesperson added.

Baqaei underscored the responsibility of the international community, the United Nations, and all governments to condemn the ongoing lawlessness of the Zionist regime and hold the occupiers accountable.

He also called for comprehensive support for the humanitarian campaign assisting the people of Gaza and for the immediate release of the captives.