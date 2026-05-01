Iran's Response to the Allegations of Six Arab Countries and Demand for Compensation from Them

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Amir Saeid Iravani, the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations, in separate letters to the Secretary-General and the rotating President of the Security Council, emphasized, "The Islamic Republic of Iran categorically and strongly rejects all baseless accusations and entirely unfounded claims raised in the letters of Qatar, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan."

The text of Amir Saeid Iravani's letter is as follows:

Following the instruction of my government and pursuant to our previous correspondence regarding the aggressive, premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified war of the United States of America and the Israeli regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran, and also in continuation of our letters concerning the responsibility of states whose internationally wrongful acts have contributed to the realization, facilitation, and continuation of this aggression against Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity—including our latest letters dated April 13, 14, and 22, 2026—I wish to respond to the letter dated April 14, 2026, from the Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations addressed to the President of the Security Council; the letters dated April 15 and 16, 2026, from the Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the United Nations addressed to the President of the Security Council; the letters dated April 15 and 17, 2026, from the Permanent Representative of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations addressed to the President of the Security Council; the letter dated April 17, 2026, from the Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations addressed to the President of the Security Council; the letter dated April 17, 2026, from the Permanent Representative of Kuwait to the United Nations addressed to the President of the Security Council; and the letter dated April 28, 2026, from the Permanent Representative of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the United Nations addressed to the President of the Security Council.

The Islamic Republic of Iran categorically and strongly rejects all baseless accusations and entirely unfounded claims raised in the aforementioned letters from Qatar, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

These states have deliberately overlooked the root causes of the current situation on the ground and ignored the fundamental and decisive realities that the United States of America and the Israeli regime have committed aggressive acts and carried out unprovoked and unlawful attacks against Iran. By falsely attributing responsibility to the Islamic Republic of Iran—the very state that is the victim of this brutal aggressive war—they have sought to distort the factual and legal basis of the matter. The unlawful use of force and military attacks by the United States of America and the Israeli regime against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran constitute flagrant, systematic, and widespread violations of both the law governing the use of force and the law governing armed conflict.

According to the latest statistics published by the Iranian Red Crescent Society, the war crimes committed by the aggressors have resulted in the martyrdom of over 3,375 individuals. As of April 8, 2026, more than 125,630 civilian structures across Iran have been damaged, including over 100,000 residential units, some of which were completely destroyed. Among these, 23,500 were commercial properties, and 339 medical centers were also damaged. Furthermore, 32 universities, 857 schools, and 20 Red Crescent centers were targeted by the aggressors. To these must be added the damages inflicted upon historical and cultural sites, the environment and natural resources, as well as numerous infrastructure items, including railways, bridges, aluminium and petrochemical plants, airports, and passenger aircraft.

The claims made by Qatar, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan that the armed attacks against the Islamic Republic of Iran did not originate from their territories—even if true, which they are not—merely confirm that Iran has been targeted by aggressors operating from military bases and installations situated within those states.

The absolute rejection of the facts presented by the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the use by the aggressors of the territory, airspace, and installations of regional states, including Qatar, the Kingdom of Bahrain, Kuwait, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, is inconsistent with the monitoring data and assessments conducted by the Iranian armed forces, as well as with the recent remarks of the Commander of the United States Central Command. During a press conference at the Pentagon on April 16, 2026, CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper noted that the leaders of the Persian Gulf littoral states had expressed appreciation for the military forces deployed in the region and once again emphasized that "Bahrain, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan have been exceptional teammates." Moreover, the downing of a hostile aircraft over Iran in April 2026 indicates the participation of other states—namely Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates—in the joint attacks against Iran, as the United States of America and the Israeli regime do not operate such aircraft.

The claim of exercising the right of self-defense by Qatar, the Kingdom of Bahrain, Kuwait, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan does not constitute valid and lawful self-defense within the meaning of Article 51 of the United Nations Charter. Rather, these are internationally wrongful acts of the said states that, under Article 3(c) of General Assembly Resolution 3314 of December 14, 1974, constitute acts of aggression.

Furthermore, the manifest failure of the Security Council to uphold the legal and legitimate right of the Islamic Republic of Iran to self-defense in the unjust and legally indefensible Resolution 2817 (2026), as a special rule, does not negate Iran's inherent right to self-defense under general international law.

The Human Rights Council resolution of March 25, 2026, is one-sided, politically motivated, and inherently biased. This resolution has failed to engage in a meaningful examination of the root causes of the situation. The said resolution is unbalanced, inconsistent with the mandate of the Human Rights Council, and presents a selective narrative that begins in the middle of the story, rather than reflecting the full context.

The Islamic Republic of Iran reiterates its clear and consistent position that all states whose internationally wrongful acts have played a role in the aggression of the United States of America and the Israeli regime against its sovereignty and territorial integrity must be held accountable. The continued failure of the Security Council to address the root causes of the current situation—namely the unlawful use of force, acts of aggression, and flagrant violations of international humanitarian law by the United States of America and the Israeli regime, as well as the complicity of states that have either facilitated such wrongful acts against Iran or directly participated in them—poses a serious threat to international peace and security.

Notwithstanding the Security Council's failure to hold the Persian Gulf littoral states, including Qatar, the Kingdom of Bahrain, Kuwait, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, accountable for their internationally wrongful acts against Iran, these states, as responsible states, are obligated to make full reparation to the Islamic Republic of Iran, including compensation for all material and moral damages resulting from their internationally wrongful acts.

It would be appreciated if you would kindly arrange for this letter to be registered and circulated as an official document of the Security Council.

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