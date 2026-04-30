U.S. Senator: Trump's War Against Iran Is the Result of His Inability to Negotiate

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Senator Chris Van Hollen, criticizing Donald Trump's policies toward Iran, emphasized that his decision to cancel the nuclear agreement laid the groundwork for the current war.

Van Hollen recalled that Trump himself had previously said, "A president who lacks the ability to negotiate will start a war with Iran."

He said, "The Iran war is the result of Trump's inability to negotiate and his decision to tear up the agreement that, during the Obama era, prevented Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons."

Van Hollen warned that the continuation of this policy has placed the United States on the path to an endless conflict with Iran.

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