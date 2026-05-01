Head of the Judiciary: We Welcome Negotiations but Will Not Accept Imposition

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Mohseni Ejei, speaking at a meeting attended by a number of judicial officials and referring to the issue of negotiations being discussed in political and media circles, stated, "The Islamic Republic of Iran has never left the negotiating table. We have always welcomed negotiations, but negotiations based on logic and rationality. We certainly do not accept imposition."

The Head of the Judiciary said, "An enemy that has failed to achieve any of its goals or objectives through aggression and threats certainly cannot impose its will or make excessive demands at the negotiating table either. This is a firm and dominant position within our system, and all of us, under the directives of the Supreme Leader of the Revolution, emphasize that our diplomacy is aligned with the battlefield. Of course, there may be individuals who, with good intentions, hold other views. These individuals must also align their views within the framework of the system's grand policies and the supreme interests of the nation."

He stated, "We do not welcome war, but we are not afraid of war. If our dignity is threatened, we will fight for our dignity. This is the firm position of our nation. Manifesting this firm position is the campaign of over 30 million 'Sacrificers for Iran,' which has sent tremors through the enemy."

Referring to the issue of obtaining compensation from the aggressors, he stated, "The pursuit of the legal and judicial dimensions of the aggression of the American and Israeli regimes against the Iranian nation and the war crimes committed during this aggression will continue forcefully and resolutely, both domestically and internationally. We will prosecute the war criminals, punish them, and extract compensation from them."

Continuing his remarks, he referred to the important issue of national unity, stating, "Today, our national unity and cohesion are at their peak. We must protect and safeguard this situation and seriously avoid anything that could harm this unity. The united and cohesive popular wave must be further strengthened and consolidated."

He addressed the issue of the popular directive of "Muasat" (charitable assistance), adding, "In the current situation, where there may be some hardships and constraints due to the imposed war, we must increase the scope of charity, mutual aid, and benevolence. It is necessary to further expand the popular directive of charity and mutual aid. All members of society—from producers and distributors to consumers—must pay attention themselves so that, God forbid, the country's productive base is not harmed and we do not face problems in supplying public necessities."

Mohseni Ejei described serving the people as the fundamental and primary priority of the system's officials, stating, "Today, the entire country is an arena of struggle and jihad. The judiciary also shares in this arena of jihad. Judicial personnel across the country, during the war conditions, despite the incidents that occurred, did not abandon their work and did not leave the frontline of serving the people, even under bombardment."

He said, "During the recent war, some of the capacities within the judiciary became more actualized and manifested. One of these capacities was the development of electronic proceedings. In this regard, a great achievement occurred for the benefit of the people and clients. It is necessary to pay more attention to expanding and strengthening these capacities in the post-war situation."

Praising the popular unity, he stated, "The insightful and vigilant people of Islamic Iran created a magnificent epic during the recent war and after it. The greatness of this epic and the greatness of these united popular waves are so immense that perhaps it is not possible to explain and articulate them at the present time."

Mohseni Ejei, referring to the special position of Islamic Iran in the new global order, said, "The pure blood of the martyrs of Islamic Iran in the Ramadan War, at the forefront of whom is the Sayyed of the Martyrs of Islamic Iran, the leader of the Ummah, the martyred Imam Khamenei, has granted double greatness to Islamic Iran. Today, in the new global order and in the geometry of global power, we have a special, distinguished, effective, and influential position."

Referring to the continuing conspiracies of the enemy, he added, "Undoubtedly, the defeated and wounded enemy will not remain idle and will increase the scope of its conspiracies day by day, and there is a possibility of renewed aggression by the enemy. Here, our duty and obligation require that we not neglect the enemy and its machinations for a single moment. This outlook and strategy must govern all levels of our planning. Even if no further attacks or assaults occur from the enemy, we must still incorporate the concept of resilience and steadfastness into our planning."

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