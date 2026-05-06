Iran's Judiciary Chief Warns US Army Against Disrupting Iranian Management of Strait of Hormuz

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of Iran's Judiciary has warned the US army not to disrupt the Iranian management of the Strait of Hormuz as it would stir harsh response from Iran.

In a post on his social networking websites on Tuesday, Gholamhossein Ejei, the head of Iranian Judciiary said that "the era of foreign-based order in the waters of the Persian has ended."

He added that the Judiciary will spare no legal support to help Iran's sovereignty and control over the strait.

Ejei also said that "Any action that disrupts security in the Strait of Hormuz will receive a big hurdle and a harsh response from the soldiers of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

"Legal support for those who protect the security of our territorial waters is unconditional, comprehensive, and resolute," he concluded.

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