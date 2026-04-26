National Unity and the Nation's Single Voice Have Brought the Enemy to Desperation

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Mohseni Ejei, speaking at a meeting attended by a number of judicial officials and referring to the unparalleled participation of the people in the "Life Sacrifice" campaign, said, "Our people, despite being under bombardment and repeated threats from the arrogant and aggressive enemy, and despite certain livelihood problems and rising prices, with steadfast resolve and unparalleled participation, have registered in the 'Life Sacrifice for Iran' campaign. More than 30 million of our esteemed people—men and women, young and old—have declared that they are ready to sacrifice their lives for Islamic Iran and to strive in any field the system requires, from the battlefield to the streets."

The Head of the Judiciary, referring to the necessity of honoring the people who are eager to sacrifice their lives for Islamic Iran, added, "This heroic and epic spirit of the Iranian nation, which even resonates among Iranian children, is not something achieved through lessons, sermons, or classes; it is a divine favor and grace bestowed upon the Iranian nation. We must be grateful for this divine blessing. Gratitude for this blessing is to serve these loyal and heroic people without expectation. We must be fully present in the arena of serving the people, the country, and the system. It is necessary to help strengthen national cohesion. We must assist and support executive officials in the government to better serve the people."

The Head of the Judiciary explained and elaborated on the national roots of the emergence and expansion of the "Life Sacrifice for Iran" campaign and stated, "This 'For Iran' campaign is a symbol and reflection of the high national solidarity of Iranians and a narrative of our nation's triumph. Perhaps no other country in the world has such a high level of national and religious zeal and devotion. This is undoubtedly a divine blessing. We must appreciate this proud and dear nation and consider the dust beneath the feet of these soldiers of Islam as a healing salve for our eyes."

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