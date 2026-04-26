Israeli Soldiers' Photos from Southern Lebanon Reveal Desecration of Christian Symbols

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): From the recording of a mock and derisive wedding ceremony between two soldiers inside a church in the town of Deir Mimas to the destruction of a statue of Christ in the town of Debel in southern Lebanon, these crimes are no longer being recounted solely by civilian witnesses, journalists, or human rights institutions. Rather, the Israeli soldiers themselves, whether deliberately or in a spirit of celebration and display, have recorded various images of their actions. This has turned the perpetrators of the crimes into the primary producers of a complete audio-visual archive of their own atrocities.

The significance of this phenomenon lies in the fact that it reveals, from within the colonial military institution itself, a structure of hatred-based violence—violence that has escalated to the brink of genocide. This has now left behind a digital archive that Israel will find difficult to erase, because the producers of this content are the soldiers of the regime themselves, and this material has been disseminated across the internet worldwide.

This situation has created an unprecedented paradox in the documentation of wartime atrocities, as these images can now be used as evidence against the occupying Israeli army.

Although the image showing an Israeli soldier in full military uniform striking a statue of the crucified Christ was first published by Palestinian journalist Younis al-Tirawi and garnered millions of views, this entire ordeal became possible only because two soldiers decided to reveal their hatred for the sacred symbols of others and record it themselves.

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