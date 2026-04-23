The Only Way for America Is to Accept the Rights of the Iranian Nation

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, wrote on his social media account:

"A full ceasefire only makes sense when it is not violated by a naval blockade and hostage-taking of the world's economy, and when the warmongering of the Zionists is halted on all fronts. Reopening the Strait of Hormuz is not possible with a flagrant violation of the ceasefire. They did not achieve their goals through military aggression, nor will they achieve them through bullying. The only way is to accept the rights of the Iranian nation."

**************

End/ 345E