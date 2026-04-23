The Society of Seminary Teachers of Qom Expresses Appreciation to the Nation and the Armed Forces

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Society of Seminary Teachers of Qom issued a statement honoring the wise guidance of the Supreme Leader of the Revolution and expressing appreciation for the endurance of the noble nation, the vigilance of the armed forces, and the country's diplomatic corps.

The statement of the Society of Seminary Teachers of Qom reads: "More than 50 days have passed since the criminal American-Zionist aggression against Islamic Iran, and during this time, a strong and powerful Iran, through the struggle and sacrifice of the nation, its leadership, and the armed forces, has brought the enemy to weakness and desperation. This nation is nurtured and raised in the school of the great Imam Khomeini and the martyred Imam Khamenei (May God bless both of them), and all this strength has been achieved under the guidance of those two departed Imams of the Islamic Revolution."

It adds, "In this time, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei—the dear Leader and Supreme Commander-in-Chief, a 'righteous successor after a righteous predecessor' who has taken the helm of guiding the ship of the Revolution—has, through his counsel and guidance, and with messages full of knowledge and spirituality, steered this nation on the path of struggle for the Islamic homeland, adding to the dignity and greatness of the nation."

It continues, "The Society of Seminary Teachers of Qom, while appreciating all the noble Iranian people who have turned the streets into the front line of their jihad, and while commending and thanking the sacrifices and selflessness of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, declares: The bond between the battlefield and the streets must be maintained, and the self-sacrificing Iranians must remain in their steel-like cohesion and unity. The diplomatic apparatus and the negotiating team, with the support of the nation, must act steadfastly and powerfully in safeguarding the rights of the Iranian people, and must not waver in the face of the excessive demands of the insolent, bloodthirsty, and ranting enemy. Deception and trickery are inherent to the nature of the arrogant American regime, and maintaining vigilance against these devils is among the duties of diplomacy. Today, the bond between the battlefield, diplomacy, and the people is at its best, and this bond must be preserved and enhanced."

In conclusion, it states, "We beseech Almighty God for divine aid and succor, and we are confident that this nation, by the grace of God, the favors of Imam Mahdi (a.s.), and adherence to the guidance of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, will achieve a great and imminent victory."

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