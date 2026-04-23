The Presence of the People in the Arena Is a Sign of Divine Signs, Says Ayatollah Javadi Amoli

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Grand Ayatollah Javadi Amoli, in a message referring to recent regional events and the presence of the people in the arena, described this widespread presence as a sign of divine signs and emphasized, "This magnanimity that the men and women of Islamic Iran have created during this period must be recognized, appreciated, encouraged, prayed for, and recorded in history."

His Eminence stated, "What the Almighty God has created in these days, months, and nights is a divine sign that no one has such power. He has guided the hearts of women, girls, boys, children, the elderly, and the middle-aged to be present in the arena to show their support for the border guards, for the air and space forces, for those great individuals about whom we have said and continue to say without any hesitation, 'Peace be upon him,' for building such a missile that protects the society in times of danger."

Grand Ayatollah Javadi Amoli, emphasizing the defense of the homeland and the importance of social responsibility, said, "No one had or has the power to dominate these hearts in such a way that they consider it their duty to be present in various weather conditions, at night, in the rain and cold, and to strengthen and support the fighters and Iran with their voices and slogans such as 'Iran is our homeland, the shroud is our flag.' They have understood the love of homeland. They have understood that the divine leaders came and said to take care of your homeland's water, soil, and air so that the foreigner does not dare. Patriotism, love of homeland in the path of religion, is something the AhlulBayt (a.s.) taught us."

In another part of his message, he referred to the historical heritage of the Iranian nation and recalled the cultural, civilizational, and identity status of this land, stating, "The people of Iran are great—these women, these children, all are great. And we take pride in this greatness and consider it our duty. Pride is different from arrogance. Preserving the great achievements of the past and the glory and splendor of our ancestors is not arrogance; it is accompanied by humility. We must do this. We have history; we have geography, but America has no geography. If you dig up all of America, you will not find any ancient artistic artifact, but if you dig up any corner of Iran, you will find artistic, cultural, and scientific evidence."

His Eminence emphasized the difference between "freedom" as a human value and "licentiousness" and stated, "Freedom, which is one of the greatest divine blessings, is different from licentiousness and promiscuity, which are among the basest moral practices. This is the cry of Imam Ali (a.s.) when he said, 'People are free.' God spoke this freedom through the tongue of Imam Ali (a.s.). God created people free. People are free. Why does anyone give themselves the right to move from that corner of the world to plunder the wealth of this land and commit slaughter, and such slaughter in a place like the Minab school?!"

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