Grand Ayatollah Javadi Amoli: Iran's Flag Embodies Nation's Identity, Unity Essential Against Global Domination System

AhlulBayt News Agency: Grand Ayatollah Abdollah Javadi Amoli has declared the flag of Iran as the embodiment of the nation's identity, emphasizing that national unity is the essential condition for standing firm against the global system of domination.

In a meeting with Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadegh Malvajerd, and her delegation, the senior Shia cleric reflected on the deep-rooted cultural and religious identity of the Iranian people.

"The presence of people from various walks of life—men, women, and the younger generation—under the banner of Iran demonstrates the profound influence of religious culture in society," Ayatollah Javadi Amoli stated. "This is a culture that has institutionalized concepts such as self-sacrifice, martyrdom, and devotion to the homeland among all segments of the population."

‘We Are Not Facing Human Beings’

The Grand Ayatollah painted a broad picture of global developments since World War II, invoking the historic letter of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, to Mikhail Gorbachev. He noted that the Iranian delegation did not merely deliver the message but "taught" it, framing it as a hallmark of Islam's cultural and educational approach toward superpowers.

Turning to contemporary atrocities, he issued a scathing condemnation of the United States. "Today, the world is confronting a current that lacks any human logic," he said. "One day, this current orchestrates the crimes in Palestine and the brutal massacre in Gaza; another day, it perpetrates the same atrocities in a school in Minab, a hospital, or residential areas in Iran. We are not dealing with human beings."

Iran Has History and Geography, the US Does Not

Highlighting the stark civilizational contrast between Iran and the United States, Ayatollah Javadi Amoli stressed the need to draw strength from national heritage. "Iran possesses a rich background of science, art, and spirituality that must be properly recognized and preserved," he said. "The difference between us and America is that Iran has both history and geography. Wherever you dig into this vast country, you find a trace of art and science, but America is not like this. Therefore, we must stand against them by relying on our culture, history, and identity."

Global Logic, Regional Action

The Grand Ayatollah outlined the strategic vision of the Islamic Republic, encapsulated in the phrase: "We must think globally and act regionally." He argued that Islamic logic looks beyond geographical borders, rooted in principles of human dignity, adherence to covenants, and respect for rules.

"Our logic dictates that we must remain faithful to our commitments and never tear up a contract once we have signed it, even in dealings with non-Muslims. This is our global logic," he explained. "When we say that a human being, with death, sheds the skin rather than rotting, this is a novel idea. It means we are, and we remain. Since we are eternal, we must have an eternal outlook, and an eternal outlook exists in the shadow of monotheism."

Culture Strengthens the Nation

Expanding on the displays of national unity across Iran, the Grand Ayatollah stated that the spirit of solidarity witnessed today is a direct fruit of religious culture and Islamic education, which gathers the Iranian nation around shared values and a common identity.

The senior cleric also expressed gratitude for the efforts of the Ministry of Roads in developing tunnels, infrastructure, and transit routes. He specifically emphasized the necessity of expanding infrastructure in the holy city of Qom, particularly the construction of an airport. He further extended his prayers for all officials, specifically President Masoud Pezeshkian, expressing hope that their service is accepted by the Almighty.

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