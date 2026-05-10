Hamas: Escalating Crimes Against Palestinian Female Prisoners in Israeli Jails Constitute 'War Crimes'

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas has condemned the escalating crimes and violations against Palestinian female prisoners held in Israeli jails, stating that physical and psychological torture constitute war crimes.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Hamas said the continued detention of 87 Palestinian female prisoners—including pregnant women, sick detainees, and minors—under harsh conditions lacking proper healthcare and adequate food reveals "the fascist face” of the Israeli regime and its use of the prison system as a tool for repression, revenge, and breaking the will of the Palestinian people.

The movement further stated that the prosecution and abduction of Palestinian women based on their opinions or social media posts confirm the escalation of state-sponsored terrorism practiced by the cabinet of war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu against the Palestinian people.

Hamas called upon the United Nations, international human rights organizations, and the International Committee of the Red Cross to take urgent action to pressure for the immediate release of all female prisoners.

The movement also urged the UN to hold Israeli leaders accountable for their ongoing crimes against the Palestinian people and female prisoners.

The statement was issued after the Palestinian Prisoners' Media Office previously reported that female Palestinian prisoners in Damon Prison had been subjected to the most extensive operations of suppression and pressure by the Israeli forces during April.

According to the report, more than 10 suppression operations have been carried out in Damon Prison over the past month, including violent raids, beatings, shackling, solitary confinement, and forced transfers

The Prisoners' Media Office described the conditions inside the prison as "catastrophic," citing severe overcrowding, prisoners sleeping on the floor, shortages of sanitary facilities and clothing, as well as poor food quality.

According to the office, these conditions have led to a noticeable deterioration in the physical health of the prisoners.

The Prisoners' Media Office emphasized that what is taking place in Damon Prison is part of "an organized suppression policy aimed at breaking the prisoners' will" and requires immediate and serious intervention by international and human rights bodies.

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