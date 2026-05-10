UN Warns Israeli Attacks, Settler Violence Have Displaced 40,000 Palestinians in West Bank Over Past Year

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Nations has warned that Israeli military attacks and settler violence in the occupied West Bank have displaced around 40,000 Palestinians over the past year.

Speaking at a press conference at UN headquarters in New York on Saturday, Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Farhan Haq cited figures from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), saying Israeli attacks and demolitions continue to force Palestinian families from their homes.

According to Haq, demolitions carried out during the first week of May alone displaced 42 Palestinians, including 24 children.

The UN official said attacks by Israeli occupation forces and armed illegal settlers are continuing across several parts of the West Bank.

He noted that settlers frequently attack Palestinians and their property under the protection of the Israeli military

The escalation, Haq said, includes military raids, arrests, shootings and excessive use of force against Palestinians.

According to Palestinian figures cited during the briefing, Israeli attacks since October 2023 have killed more than 1,155 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, wounded nearly 11,750 others and resulted in approximately 22,000 arrests, including in occupied al-Quds.

Meanwhile, Palestinian media reported fresh Israeli raids across several West Bank governorates on Saturday.

Israeli forces stormed the town of Jayyous, northeast of Qalqilya, raiding homes and carrying out arrests amid heavy military deployment.

Troops also conducted raids in Jenin and Nablus, deploying forces across several neighborhoods.

In the Ramallah area, illegal Israeli settlers reportedly set fire to a vehicle near the village of Taybeh east of the city.

The latest developments come as violence intensifies across the occupied West Bank amid the expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory.

Under international law, all Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories are unequivocally illegal.

The UN has repeatedly warned that settlement expansion by the Israeli regime is a major obstacle to peace, as it fragments Palestinian land and leaves little contiguous territory for a viable, independent Palestinian state under a so-called two-state solution.

.....................

End/ 257