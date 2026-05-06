India Hosts Ceremony Honoring Imam Khamenei’s Leadership, Commemorates Martyrs of Resistance

ABNA24 - A solemn ceremony honoring the leadership of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and commemorating the martyrs of the resistance was held at the Lady Zahra Husayniyya in Aligarh, India. The gathering drew a massive crowd of scholars, religious figures, and various segments of the public in a show of reverence and solidarity.

Addressing the attendees, Sheikh Abdul Majid Hakimollahi, the representative of Iran’s Leader in India, delivered a powerful speech on the role of humanity in the world. He categorized historical actors into two distinct groups.

"Throughout history, some have stained their hands with the blood of innocents, stripping others of their security and peace through oppression and aggression," Hakimollahi stated. "In contrast, there are those who sacrifice their lives to defend human values, justice, and the independence and dignity of nations."

The representative praised the Indian people’s empathy and support for the Islamic Republic of Iran, framing it as a clear sign of their intellectual awakening and sense of human responsibility. He further recounted a key anecdote from the life of the Leader, revealing that Ayatollah Khamenei once refused a security recommendation to relocate to a safe house. "He declared he would never prioritize his personal security over the security and tranquility of the Islamic Ummah," Hakimollahi said.

A Complete Model of Religious Leadership

Prominent Indian preacher, Sheikh Akhtar Abbas Jon, addressed the purity, sincerity, and spirituality of the martyrs. He stressed that the conduct and lifestyle of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution stand as a flawless model of religious leadership and an inspiring paradigm for Muslim society.

Professor Mufti Zahid Ali Khan, the former head of Sunni Theology at Aligarh Muslim University, highlighted the suffering and oppression of children in war-torn regions. Turning his attention to the current geopolitical climate, he noted that Iran and Palestine appear largely alone on the global stage. He added that the deafening silence of many Arab countries in the face of this crisis raises serious questions and doubts among the global public.

The spiritually charged ceremony concluded with participants reiterating their commitment to following the path of the martyrs and defending Islamic and human values.



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