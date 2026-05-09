Indian Scholars: Resistance of Iran's Brave Nation Is an Extension of Path of Karbala

AhlulBayt News Agency: A nationwide conference titled "Trustee of the Revolution" has been held in the Indian capital New Delhi, drawing a large gathering of scholars, academics, and various segments of the public.

Organized by the Shia Ulema Council of India, the "Amin-e Inqilab" conference brought together a host of scholars, clerics, and eulogists of the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUT). Participants condemned the imposed war against the Islamic Republic of Iran as well as the aggressions of the United States and the Zionist regime, while paying tribute to the memory of Iran's martyrs.

Those in attendance honored the fallen of Islamic Iran, with a particular focus on Martyr Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei, and stressed the imperative of continuing the path of resistance and standing firm against oppression and global arrogance. Speakers at the event described the resistance of the Iranian nation as an extension of the path of Karbala, asserting that just as the uprising of Imam Hussein (PBUH) became a source of inspiration for the free people of the world, so too have the sacrifices and selflessness of Iran's martyrs awakened nations and spread awareness of the school of the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUT).

The conference further emphasized that the martyrdom of the late Leader Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and other Iranian martyrs has breathed new life into the timeless message of Karbala. According to speakers, these sacrifices have motivated many people around the world to study the Shia school of thought with renewed interest, with a significant number developing a deeper affinity for it.

Addressing the gathering, prominent Indian scholar Hojatoleslam Ahmad Ali Abedi highlighted the weighty responsibility borne by Shia scholars and elegists. "Today, it is our duty to keep alive the flame ignited by the blood of Iran's martyrs and to make it burn ever brighter through speeches, awareness-raising efforts, and cultural activities," he stated.

The conference concluded with participants once again paying tribute to the lofty status of Grand Ayatollah Khamenei and other martyrs who fell on the path of truth, reaffirming their support for their ideals. Dr. Fath-Ali, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, also addressed the gathering as the special guest, commending the holding of such conferences as a means to strengthen unity and awareness among Muslims.

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