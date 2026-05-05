India Centuries-Old Mosque Gets High Court Relief As Status Quo Ordered

ABNA24 - In a legal reprieve for the Waqf Mosque Committee, the Allahabad High Court on Monday ordered a halt to any demolition action against a pre-Independence-era mosque adjacent to Prayagraj Junction.

The Allahabad High Court ordered a status quo on a petition challenging the demolition notice issued to the mosque, located on the city side of Prayagraj Junction.

The next hearing in the case will be held on May 15.

The hearing was held on Monday before a division bench of Justice Arindam Sinha and Justice Satyaveer Singh.

The Waqf Mosque Committee has challenged the demolition notice in the High Court.

A petition has been filed in the High Court seeking a stay on the Railway’s demolition order.



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