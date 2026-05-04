Iran's Consul General in Mumbai: Expansion of Iran-India Cultural and Educational Ties Commendable

ABNA24 - Iran's Consul General in Mumbai, Saeed Reza Masaeb-Motlagh, has hailed the growing cultural and educational cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and India as commendable.

Shah Khalid Mesbahi, an Indian professor and writer, met with the Iranian consul general in Mumbai. Mohammad Reza Fazel, director of Iran's Culture House in Mumbai, and Mohammad Hamid Sharifi, consular assistant, were also present at the meeting.

The two sides held in-depth discussions on educational, cultural, linguistic and literary topics, as well as the role of public diplomacy. They stressed that cultural and literary exchanges can serve as an effective platform for strengthening convergence, tolerance and intellectual exchange among nations.

During the event, Abdul Rahman Sheikh presented a hand-drawn portrait of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran. Shah Khalid Mesbahi, a young Sunni writer, also recited elegies and extended his condolences to the consul general.

Public Diplomacy: A Bridge Between Nations

Emphasizing the key role of public diplomacy, Masaeb-Motlagh said, "Public diplomacy plays a highly effective role in bringing nations closer together and, beyond cultural and educational exchanges, contributes to strengthening direct people-to-people ties and building mutual trust."

Pointing to shared linguistic and civilizational roots, he stated, "Persian and Sanskrit both belong to the Indo-European language family and share remarkable cultural and civilizational commonalities. The translation of ancient Sanskrit texts such as the Panchatantra into Persian, and later into Arabic as Kalila wa Dimna, bears witness to these deep historical bonds."

Iran's consul general added that language, literature, art and educational programs can help reduce misunderstandings and increase mutual respect, noting that Iran's Culture House and diplomatic missions organize a variety of programs in this regard.

Academic Opportunities for the Younger Generation

Referring to opportunities available to young students and professors for academic and cultural engagement with Iran, Masaeb-Motlagh said, "The Saadi Foundation is one of the active institutions in this field, arranging academic exchange programs, scholarships, joint research projects, and study tours aimed at fostering greater familiarity with Iranian culture and history."

He described the regular organization of language and literature courses, seminars and specialized workshops as a valuable opportunity for the younger generation to connect with one another and gain a deeper understanding of shared cultural values.

The academic and literary session concluded after approximately one hour, with consulate officials expressing their appreciation for the program. Iran's consul general in Mumbai assessed the role of youth as highly significant in strengthening Iran-India ties and stressed the continuation and expansion of joint scientific and cultural activities.



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