Iran-India Ties Rooted in Shared Civilizational and Spiritual Heritage: Dr. Fariduddin Faridasr

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Iran’s Cultural Counsellor in India, Dr. Fariduddin Faridasr, has said that relations between Iran and India extend far beyond political and diplomatic engagement, describing them as a deep civilizational and spiritual bond shaped by centuries of shared history, literature, philosophy, and culture.

Speaking during a discussion on the future of Iran-India cultural and spiritual relations, Dr. Faridasr stressed the importance of preserving and transmitting this shared heritage to younger generations through modern cultural engagement and educational exchange.

Dr. Faridasr, who also heads the Iran Culture House in New Delhi and serves as a professor of cultural management and philosophy of religious arts, highlighted the longstanding historical connections between the two countries. He noted that Iranian and Indian civilizations have influenced each other for centuries, leaving a lasting impact on language, literature, art, and intellectual traditions across the region.

He pointed out that Persian language and literature flourished significantly through the contributions of Indian scholars and poets, while traces of Iranian culture remain visible in many parts of India today.

According to Dr. Faridasr, one of the key commonalities between the two nations is their strong civilizational identity. Both Iran and India, he said, view themselves not merely as modern nation-states but as ancient civilizations with deep historical consciousness and cultural continuity.

He also emphasized the importance both societies place on national independence and self-reliance, noting that Iran and India each experienced colonial pressure and sought to preserve their sovereignty and cultural identity through internal resilience.

Religion and spirituality, he added, continue to play a central role in both societies. While India’s religious traditions remain deeply embedded in its national identity, Iran’s Islamic thought continues to shape its social and political framework. As a result, both countries attach importance to spiritual and moral values rather than adopting rigid secular models.

Dr. Faridasr warned, however, that historical awareness among younger generations has weakened over time due to colonial-era disruptions and changing political dynamics. He said renewed cultural diplomacy is essential to reconnect young people with their shared heritage.

He called for stronger academic and cultural collaboration through digital media, literary festivals, student exchanges, film projects, music, and university partnerships. He also stressed the need to strengthen the study of Persian, Hindi, and Sanskrit languages and to deepen intellectual engagement between scholars and cultural institutions in both countries.

“Political relations may change with time and circumstances, but ties built on civilization, art, literature, and spirituality are more enduring,” he said.

Dr. Faridasr further argued that cultural diplomacy can serve as a bridge even during periods of political disagreement. Joint film productions, literary conferences, interfaith dialogue, Sufi exchanges, and art exhibitions, he said, could strengthen trust and mutual understanding between Iran and India.

Concluding his remarks, he described Iran-India relations as a timeless civilizational partnership that transcends governments and historical eras.

“If we build on our shared history, culture, spirituality, and human values, both countries can not only strengthen bilateral ties but also present a global example of civilizational harmony and peaceful coexistence,” he said.

Quoting India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Dr. Faridasr recalled the description of the Taj Mahal as “an Iranian soul in an Indian body,” adding that Iran and India similarly represent “two bodies sharing one civilizational spirit.”