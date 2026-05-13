Tourism minister: Global community must be accountable for Minab tragedy

ABNA24 - Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri, the Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, has strongly condemned the tragic incident at the Shajareh Tayyebeh school in Minab, describing it as an anti-human crime against defenseless children.

Salehi-Amiri stated that the Minab school tragedy must be recorded in the world's historical memory as a contemporary crime against humanity, Mehr reported on Tuesday.

“This incident is a blatant symbol of violence against humanity and innocent children,” the minister remarked. “The international community must adopt a clear and responsible stance regarding this catastrophe.”

To honor the memory of the young victims, Salehi-Amiri proposed a series of cultural and symbolic initiatives, including the establishment of a memorial museum, the production of cinematic and artistic works, and the creation of urban murals to ensure the tragedy is never forgotten.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the minister elaborated on the civilizational and cultural dimensions of "Greater Iran." He described it as a strategic concept that transcends ethnic, linguistic, and religious differences, serving as the strongest foundation for national cohesion.

“Greater Iran is a collection of historical, cultural, and social bonds. A scholarly understanding of these ties can strengthen social capital and pave the way for national unity and solidarity,” Salehi-Amiri underscored.

Defining the scope of “Cultural Iran,” the minister noted that Iran is a vast civilizational sphere where shared art, literature, music, and traditions flow.

“Many of the region's historical figures, though located within the political boundaries of other countries today, have their roots in Cultural Iran,” he explained. “These commonalities represent a strategic capacity for developing cultural diplomacy and civilizational interactions.”

The minister also emphasized the inherent dignity and ancient heritage of all Iranian ethnic groups, calling for a perspective rooted in fairness and respect toward them.

Concluding his speech, Salehi-Amiri touched upon the profound link between "Iranian-ness" and "Islam-ness," describing them as two inseparable pillars of national identity.

“Any attempt to create a dichotomy between these two is unrealistic and incorrect,” he asserted. “The Iranian nation takes pride in both its ancient civilizational background and its Islamic culture and the school of Ahl al-Bayt (AS). Together, these elements form the Iranian-Islamic identity.”

Earlier this week, Salehi-Amiri emphasized the necessity of a scientific and narrative-driven approach for the establishment of the Minab School Martyrs Museum within the Saadabad Palace Cultural-Historical Complex, calling for it to become a global platform against atrocities committed against children.

He also said that the museum must transcend traditional exhibition formats. He noted that multiple specialized scenarios have been developed for its design, all rooted in expert, scientific, and professional analysis.

The minister stressed that the museum’s core mission is to introduce the new generation, students, and the global public to the tragic dimensions of the Minab school tragedy through a human, maternal, and educational lens. "The world must know, and never forget, that the United States—with full awareness of the site’s non-military nature—targeted a school filled with students," Salehi-Amiri stated. He added that such an act remains unjustifiable under any human, ethical, or legal framework.

To ensure the authenticity of the narrative, the minister proposed that teachers and students from the Minab school itself take part in the storytelling process. This would allow visitors to confront the reality of the tragedy through a tangible and emotional perspective, fostering a deep sense of empathy and understanding, he added.

On February 28, the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls' elementary school in Minab, Hormozgan province, became the site of a devastating massacre as the United States and Israel initiated their strikes against Iran.

While dozens of girls and boys aged between 7 and 12 were beginning their lessons, the school was targeted by a missile strike that caused the building to collapse, trapping children and teachers beneath the rubble. Iranian authorities confirmed a final death toll of 168 people, with at least 95 others wounded, marking one of the most harrowing incidents of the conflict's opening day.

Despite attempts by US and Israeli authorities to distance themselves from the carnage as images of the tragedy spread across social media, detailed forensic and digital investigations have painted a starkly different picture.

An analysis by Al Jazeera’s digital investigations unit, utilizing over a decade of satellite imagery and recent video clips, revealed that the school was a clearly distinct civilian facility, separated from any adjacent military sites for at least ten years. Furthermore, witness accounts and satellite-based analyses confirmed that the school was triple tapped by three separate, deliberate strikes, leaving no doubt about the nature of the attack.

The international community has faced mounting evidence regarding the responsibility for this atrocity, with investigations from major global outlets including The New York Times, BBC Verify, CBC, and NPR all concluding that the United States was responsible for the strike.

These findings have raised fundamental questions about the intelligence used to justify the bombing, as the patterns of the strike suggest a direct targeting of a civilian educational institution. The Minab school tragedy now stands as a somber testament to the immense human cost of the aggression and a focal point for those demanding international accountability.



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