Iraqi Parliamentarian Requests Granting Citizenship to Expelled Shia from Bahrain

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ahmed al-Shammari, a member of the Iraqi Parliament, expressed regret over the actions of some Persian Gulf countries in stripping their citizens of nationality for religious and political reasons.

Stating that these actions are part of a targeted plan, he emphasized that the Iraqi government must intervene in this matter and grant citizenship to citizens forcibly expelled from Bahrain.

Al-Shammari noted that the expulsion of these Bahraini citizens was on the pretext of supporting Iran, and as a result, this issue requires a government stance to give them refuge and grant them full rights.

A number of human rights organizations have previously criticized Bahraini officials' actions in exploiting the revocation of citizenship against political opponents.

Following the oppressive war against Iran, Bahraini officials have stripped some of their Shia citizens—especially scholars—of their nationality and expelled them from the country on the pretext of supporting Iran.

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