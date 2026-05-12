Zionist Official: We Have Returned to a State of Reciprocal Equations with Hezbollah

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to Hezbollah's equation, in exchange for the occupying regime's attack on the southern suburbs (Dahiyeh), Hezbollah attacks Haifa; if Beirut is attacked, Tel Aviv is attacked; and if the Zionists attack southern Lebanon, Zionist settlements in the northern occupied territories are attacked.

Now, Channel 12 of the Zionist regime reports that an official in the Zionist regime's army has acknowledged that "the regime has returned to a state of reciprocal equations with Hezbollah."

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