Suffering of Civilians, Humanitarian Issue Beyond Politics

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): An interfaith meeting, attended by a group of Buddhist monks, Christian representatives, and Muslim scholars, was held at the Life Development Foundation in Bangkok with the support of Princess Galyani. The meeting was aimed at strengthening interfaith dialogue and examining shared moral responsibilities regarding global developments, particularly those related to Iran.

At the beginning of the meeting, Penwadi Virojwong, the head of the foundation, welcomed the attendees and emphasized the importance of interfaith dialogue, viewing this program as an opportunity to strengthen empathy and reduce misunderstandings.

Charum Yunsri, a member of the Buddhist community in Bangkok, expressing sympathy with the Iranian nation, said, "Recent developments in Iran have caused sorrow in the human community, and religions must play a role in strengthening peace and human dignity." He emphasized that today's world more than ever needs the common voice of religions in defense of humanity.

Saman Seri-ngam, referring to Buddhist teachings, stated that the suffering of humans, regardless of religious and geographical boundaries, is a shared issue, and emphasized, "Indifference to the suffering of others is a moral negligence." He also stressed the necessity of interfaith dialogue to reduce global misunderstandings and tensions.

Mahdi Zare Bi-Aib, the Cultural Attaché of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Thailand, referring to the political and security complexities of the region, said, "Iran has always been subject to developments and tensions whose human consequences affect people's lives."

Emphasizing the resilience of the Iranian nation, he added, "Despite pressures, Iranian society has tried to continue its path based on hope, knowledge, and social solidarity." Viewing the issue of civilian suffering from a humanitarian perspective, he stressed, "Any harm to innocent people, especially in educational environments, is not merely a political issue but a moral and humanitarian crisis."

Iran's Cultural Attaché in Thailand, referring to recent developments and regional tensions, described the humanitarian consequences of these conflicts as alarming and said, "The targeting of civilians, including reports of harm to children in schools, is a clear violation of the fundamental principles of international humanitarian law."

He also stated, "In international law, attacks on religious figures and civilian sites can have serious consequences for global peace and stability and require examination within the framework of international institutions."

In the final part of his remarks, Zare Bi-Aib stated, "Silence in the face of human suffering, especially of children, means disregard for the fundamental principles of humanity, and the defense of human dignity knows no boundaries."

During the discussion session, participants raised questions about the role of religions in reducing global tensions, the social situation in Iran, and the position of international law.

In response, Iran's Cultural Attaché emphasized the shared capacity of religions to promote peace and ethics, stating that interfaith dialogues can help reduce misunderstandings. He also, referring to the situation of Iranian society, emphasized the social and cultural dynamism of the country despite external pressures, and considered the role of international law in protecting civilians as vital.

At the end of the meeting, participants, emphasizing the necessity of empathy and cooperation among followers of religions, considered this program an effective step in strengthening peace, coexistence, and mutual understanding. Representatives of different religions also emphasized the continuation of such dialogues and the expansion of cultural cooperation.

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