Lebanese Government Shouldn't Pin Its Hopes on Mirage of Negotiations / Resistance's Priority, Confronting Enemy's Aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Secretary-General of Hezbollah in Lebanon, in a statement read by Hezbollah parliamentarian Hassan Fadlallah, stated, "The Lebanese government missed the opportunity for a comprehensive ceasefire, and the path it has taken will lead to further bloodshed."

In this statement, read on the occasion of the martyrdom of Youssef Hashem, one of the great resistance commanders, it stated, "The resistance's priority today is not side issues but confronting the aggressions of the occupying regime, and Hezbollah asks the Lebanese government not to repeat its mistakes nor pin its hopes on the mirage of negotiations (direct with the Zionist regime)."

Sheikh Naim Qassem emphasized that the available solution today is steadfastness and perseverance on the battlefield with the powerful hands of resistance mujahideen and the patience of a people with an unbreakable will.

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah emphasized, "We repeat once again and say that we will not return to the March 2 of last year, the previous ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel."

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