Iran's Embassy in Vienna: You Will Learn to Speak to Iranians with Respect

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Iranian Embassy in Vienna warned Kaja Kallas, the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, "Before you threaten Iran with sanctions again, carefully consider Iran's reciprocal response."

The Iranian Embassy continued, "Iran emerged victorious and proud from an aggressive war imposed upon it by two evil and criminal entities, the United States and the Israeli regime. Threats from a paper tiger will never intimidate us. In any case, you will learn to speak to Iranians with the respect they deserve."

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