Al-Hashd al-Shaabi Begins Clearance Operation in the Najaf and Karbala Desert

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Forces of the Iraqi Al-Hashd al-Shaabi began a clearance operation this morning in the Najaf and Karbala desert aimed at establishing security on the connecting road between Karbala and the Nukhayb region.

The commander of the Middle Euphrates Operation within Al-Hashd al-Shaabi announced that a military operation codenamed "Extension of Sovereignty" had been launched on four axes in the Najaf and Karbala desert.

Ali al-Hamdani stated that the goal of this operation is to establish security on the connecting road between Karbala and the Nukhayb region.

He added, "This operation is being carried out by order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Abdul Amir Yarallah, the Chief of Staff of the Iraqi Army."

Al-Hamdani added, "The axes of this operation include the Middle Euphrates Operations Command, the Holy Karbala Operations Command, and the Anbar Operations Command within the Al-Hashd al-Shaabi organization, in addition to the organization's Second Brigade. The participating forces are conducting search and clearance operations up to a depth of 70 kilometers according to specific military plans and a high level of professionalism."

This comes after the Joint Operations Command of Iraq recently announced that Iraqi forces had engaged with unidentified, unauthorized groups enjoying aerial support in the Karbala desert last March (Esfand).

The body also emphasized that there are currently no unauthorized military forces or bases in Iraqi territory.

These statements come after Qasim al-Araji, the Iraqi National Security Advisor, also emphasized on Monday night the country's consistent stance against the use of Iraqi territory as a platform for hostile operations or security and military actions against neighboring countries.

He also emphasized Iraq's full commitment not to allow any party or group to misuse its lands to undermine the security and stability of neighboring countries.

On Sunday, following claims by some foreign media about the existence of a Zionist regime military base in Iraqi territory, Brigadier General Saad Maan, the head of the Security Information Center of the Joint Operations Command, issued a formal statement denying these reports.

Saad Maan announced, "Some news agencies, satellite channels, and virtual pages have raised a matter regarding a heliborne operation in the Karbala desert (central Iraq), which is not true."

It is worth noting that the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing unnamed sources, that the Zionist regime, with America's knowledge, had established a secret military base in the Iraqi desert to support its attacks against Iran.

The media outlet wrote, "This base was exposed in early March, precisely when Iraqi state media reported that a local shepherd had noticed unusual military activity, including helicopter movement in the area, and had reported it."

Following this report, Iraqi forces were dispatched to the area to investigate the situation, but Israeli forces carried out airstrikes to keep them away and prevent the discovery of the base.

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