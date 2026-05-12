Turkish Shia Determined to Build School for the Martyred Students of Minab

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Kadir Akaras, the head of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) Scholars Association of Turkey; Musa Güneş, the head of the Kawsar International Charity Association of Istanbul; and a group of Turkish cultural activists, in a joint meeting with Alireza Kazemi, the Minister of Education of Iran, announced their readiness to sign a memorandum of understanding and participate in the construction of a school named after the martyred students of the Shajareh Tayabeh School in Minab. According to them, this initiative will be a symbol of the Turkish people's solidarity with the Iranian nation, a lasting memorial to the oppression of the child martyrs of this incident, and a sign of the Turkish people's support for the Islamic Republic of Iran in the recent war.

Kadir Akaras, the head of the AhlulBayt Scholars Association of Turkey and director of Turkey's Channel 14, conveyed the greetings and condolences of the Turkish people, offering sympathies for the martyrdom of commanders, people, and martyrs on the path of Islam and the Islamic Revolution. Referring to the martyrdom of the Iranian Minister of Education's brother in the 12-day war, he prayed for the elevation of all martyrs.

He stated that the purpose of the Turkish delegation's visit was to declare solidarity and synergy with the Iranian nation, support the Islamic Republic system, and emphasize the continuation of the deep bonds between the two nations. He said, "The Turkish people stood with the Iranian people and the Islamic Republic system during the 12-day war and the Ramadan War."

Akaras, referring to the historical, cultural, economic, and fraternal commonalities between Iran and Turkey, added, "These deep relations must be preserved and strengthened in the future."

The head of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) Scholars Association of Turkey, introducing the members of his delegation, said, "This group consists of prominent scholars, directors of cultural and religious institutions, and media activists from Turkey who operate in various cities of the country and also have an active presence in the resistance front in Lebanon, Yemen, and other countries."

Emphasizing the role of the Turkish Shia community in preserving unity between Sunnis and Shias, he stated, "This community has played an effective role in explaining the teachings of the AhlulBayt (a.s.), promoting the discourse of resistance, and supporting the ideals of the Islamic Republic."

Akaras, speaking about the media capacity of this community, said, "Turkey's Channel 14 has a wide audience in Azerbaijan, Georgia, Nakhchivan, and Turkic-speaking European countries, and has become the voice of the resistance front among Turkic-language media, serving as the media representative of the resistance front among about 500 active channels."

In another part of his remarks, referring to the bombing of the Shajareh Tayabeh School in Minab and the martyrdom of its students, he described the incident as "heart-wrenching for humanity" and said, "This crime awakened public opinion and nations."

Akaras added, "On the third day of the war, it was announced in Turkey that, to express solidarity and cooperation between the Turkish people and the Iranian people, the construction of a school named after the martyred students of Shajareh Tayabeh in Minab would be undertaken, and this issue was reflected in Turkish media and social media."

Following the meeting, Musa Güneş, the head of the Kawsar International Charity Association of Istanbul, referring to the profound impact of the martyrdom of the Shajareh Tayabeh School students on regional and global public opinion, said, "The first target at the beginning of the war was a symbol of Iran's righteousness and oppression, and the blood of these children was influential both in the victory of this war and in shaping international public opinion."

He added, "From the very first days, the Turkish people spontaneously wanted to provide effective assistance in support of the Iranian people, and for this reason, building a school named after the martyred students of Minab was chosen as the best and most lasting symbol."

Güneş said, "This decision was made after coordination with the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Istanbul and communication with relevant officials, so that a lasting memorial to the martyred students of Minab would remain in Iran on behalf of the Turkish Shia and lovers of the Islamic Revolution."

The head of the Kawsar International Charity Association of Istanbul stated, "After the public announcement of this issue on Channel 14 and social media, public donations began rapidly. In addition to collecting financial donations through bank accounts, charity bazaars were also held."

Referring to the widespread public reception, he added, "Within about a week, the amount of donations collected reached the figure announced as needed for building the school in Minab, to the extent that women donated their gold, earrings, and jewelry to participate in this cultural and humanitarian initiative."

Güneş, emphasizing the need to move to the implementation phase, said, "Now it is necessary, through the introduction of a specific representative by the responsible authorities, to carry out specialized coordination, sign the memorandum of understanding, and determine the implementation mechanism of the project and the start time of construction."

He also, referring to some follow-ups regarding the status of the Shajareh Tayabeh School and the plan to build new schools in Minab county, said, "The main goal is for this initiative to be preserved as a symbol of Turkish-Iranian cooperation and a lasting memorial to the martyred students of this incident."

The head of the Kawsar International Charity Association of Istanbul, referring to the institution's track record in international activities, said, "In past years, the Kawsar Institution has been active in Yemen in reconstructing parts of hospitals, running bakeries and pharmacies, as well as in Gaza in relief and social fields."

He stated, "The Kawsar Institution acts as an intermediary and coordinator in this project, and the main part of the support has been provided by the scholars present in this meeting, active Shia institutions in Turkey, and the Kawsar network of partners in Europe."

In conclusion, both sides emphasized that the construction of a school named after the martyred students of Shajareh Tayabeh in Minab should remain as a lasting legacy—an initiative showing that the Turkish people, especially its Shia community, stand with the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Iranian nation.

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