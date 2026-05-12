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Velayati to Trump: We Defeated You on the "Battlefield"; Do Not Think You Will Win in "Diplomacy"

12 May 2026 - 16:52
News ID: 1813432
Velayati to Trump: We Defeated You on the "Battlefield"; Do Not Think You Will Win in "Diplomacy"

The Supreme Leader's Advisor for International Affairs, addressing U.S. President Donald Trump, stated, "We defeated you on the 'battlefield'; so, do not ever think you will win in diplomacy."

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ali Akbar Velayati, the Supreme Leader's Advisor for International Affairs, wrote on his X account, "Trump says 'Iran will not laugh anymore' and boasts of a ceasefire with 'great brilliance.' But Trump, while threatening Iran with nuclear ambiguity, seems to have believed the Pentagon's lies about concealing the heavy casualty figures of American soldiers."

He also wrote, addressing Trump, "Mr. Trump! Do not ever think that by exploiting today's calm, you will enter Beijing victoriously. First, learn the 'ABCs of the new geopolitical order of West Asia'!"

The Supreme Leader's Advisor for International Affairs emphasized, "We defeated you on the 'battlefield'; so do not ever think you will win in diplomacy."

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