Webinar "Women from the Perspective of the Martyred Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei" Held

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Organized by the General Department of Women and Family of the Deputy for International Affairs of the AhlulBayt World Assembly, a webinar on the topic "Women from the Perspective of the Martyred Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei" was held.

In this two-hour session, moderated and executed by Ms. Masouma Sadegh from Ghana, women from various African countries presented their views on the subject in Arabic, English, French, and Hausa.

Dr. Roknabadi, the Director General of the Department of Women and Family Affairs of the AhlulBayt World Assembly, spoke about the martyred Leader's perspective on women and their status, stating, "The martyred Leader's view is rooted in authentic Islamic teachings and presents a clear, dignified, and responsible image of the Muslim woman. In the thought of divine leaders and martyrs on the path of truth, a woman is neither a marginal being, nor merely a consumer, nor a tool for propaganda and attention-seeking. Rather, she is a complete human being, possessing inherent dignity, capable of building society, and a partner of man on the path to human growth and transcendence. In truth, she is the 'axis of the family' and the 'architect of society.' The martyred Leader considered women as the embodiment of 'compassion combined with rationality'—a valuable combination that can save society from violence, extremism, and injustice."

She then, referring to the importance of "women's dignity," stated, "In today's world, unfortunately, we witness two types of oppression against women: on one hand, in some societies, women are deprived of their basic rights; and on the other hand, in some cultures, women are turned into a commodity for display and profit. But the Islamic view, which the martyred Leader emphasized, offers a third path of 'dignity, balance, and identity.' On this path, women are neither restricted nor humiliated; rather, while preserving values and principles, they reach the heights of progress."

Roknabadi, referring to the status of hijab and the importance of Muslim women as role models, described self-confidence as essential to attaining that high station, and stated, "The continent of Africa, with its eventful history, today more than ever needs aware and active women—women who can stand against challenges such as poverty, ignorance, extremism, and wrongful cultural influence."

The next speaker in the webinar was Ms. Zainat Ibrahim, the wife of Sheikh Zakzaky from Nigeria, who delivered remarks on the martyred Leader's role in guiding Islamic society in English.

Subsequently, Ms. Maimouna Fay from Senegal, as the next speaker, examined and discussed the martyred Leader's perspective on women in Arabic.

Another speaker in this online session was Dr. Jamila Ibrahim from Congo, who spoke in French about Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's views on women, stating, "In his view, women possess high human dignity and a respectful status equal to men. They are not means to an end but complete human beings. He believes that women play an essential role in building society, especially through the family and raising children, and considers the mother as a vital pillar in nurturing the next generation. At the same time, he emphasizes that women can participate in society, politics, culture, and work, and are not confined to the home."

Maryam Shafi from Kenya, another speaker in this online session, expressed her views on the martyred Leader's perspective on women in English.

Ms. Naim Bazi Mbano, a teacher at Al-Muntazar schools in Tanzania, was another speaker in this webinar, delivering a speech in Swahili. Referring to Islam's progressive view of human life and the status of women and men, she stated, "During the Islamic Revolution, Iranian women played a clear and very important role. Imam Khomeini acknowledged that women participated equally with men. He assured women that they would have the right to vote and would participate in building the new Islamic society. At the same time, he emphasized moral boundaries and stated that there would be freedom, but without moral corruption, and this applies equally to men and women."

She continued, "When Ayatollah Khamenei assumed leadership in 1989, he maintained the same fundamental principles rooted in divine guidance taught by the Prophet and affirmed by the Imams. Ayatollah Khamenei did not emphasize identical roles but rather different roles of equal importance. Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that the family is the foundation of society, and the woman's role in it is central, not inferior. The relationship between husband and wife is one of interdependence, not competition."

At the end of the session, Ms. Naim Bazi Mbano stated, "Imam Khamenei's vision presents a system rooted in tradition, emphasizing difference, support, and complementary roles."

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