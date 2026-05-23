Sheikh Zakzaky: Love for AhlulBayt 'No Mere Slogan,' Requires Practical Adherence

AhlulBayt News Agency: The leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria has pointed to the exalted station of the AhlulBayt (PBUT), stressing that love for the Holy Household is not merely a claim, but a practical adherence to their way of life.

Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, was speaking at the closing ceremony of the Sadat Youth Conference held at his residence in the capital Abuja. He described the month of Dhul-Hijjah as replete with pivotal events in Islamic history.

In his address, Sheikh Zakzaky pointed to the marriage of Imam Ali (PBUH) and Lady Fatima Zahra (SA), presenting it as a model for the correct approach to marriage in Islam.

The Nigerian Muslim leader also reflected on the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (PBUH) and his readiness to offer his son, Prophet Ismail (PBUH), in the path of God, stating that the philosophy of sacrifice is, in truth, an expression of the spirit of altruism and selflessness.

"Our sacrifice today is that a person must resolve to give up whatever he possesses in the path of the divine religion," he added.

Sheikh Zakzaky went on to underline the lofty station of the AhlulBayt (PBUT), declaring: "The Ahl al-Bayt have been chosen by divine wisdom, and following them is the path to salvation."

Sounding a warning regarding the roots of envy throughout history, he stated: "When God bestows a station and standing upon someone, opposing it can lead one to the fate of Iblis. Just as in history, some among the Jews envied the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) because he was not from among them, and Iblis himself perished due to his envy of Prophet Adam (PBUH)."

Addressing the youth in his concluding remarks, Sheikh Zakzaky emphasized: "Love for the AhulBayt (a.s.) is no mere slogan. It is an act through which one must surrender one's very soul in their path and, in practice, follow their way of life."

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