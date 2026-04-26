Tunisian Political analyst: The more Iran resists, the closer it gets to victory

ABNA24 - Washington is trying to achieve political gains that it has been unable to accomplish militarily in its confrontation with Iran.Moez El Haj Mansour, a political analyst from Tunisia, stated: "Since 2003, the Iraqi arena has turned into a battlefield targeting Western interests. The Bab el-Mandeb Strait poses a real threat to international navigation and Western interests, and it appears to be an important bargaining tool for Iran against its enemies."



He added: "Lebanon is a more complex issue. Lebanon has always been at the forefront of resistance movements, and today it faces an existential threat. It has lost Syria's support, and the United States has succeeded in inciting Lebanese forces against it—forces that have historically been allied with Washington and even Tel Aviv."



The political analyst explained: "The goal pursued in Lebanon is to end Hezbollah's presence. Of course, Hezbollah played a significant role in supporting Hamas in Gaza, then participated in the 40-day war and managed to disperse Israeli military forces and regain its strength. Hezbollah's continued existence depends on its ability to maneuver between politics and war. The group greatly benefits from widespread popular support in Lebanon, which is its strength. The battle is still long, and Hezbollah is facing an arrogant, domineering power devoid of ethics and values."



Stating that Iran is destined to fight and that the more it can resist this onslaught, the closer it gets to victory, he noted: "Steadfastness in military confrontation against the American army is necessarily a political victory. Therefore, Washington is trying to achieve political gains that it has been unable to accomplish militarily."



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