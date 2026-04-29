Iran Army: 'War Is Not Over,' Ceasefire Merely 'Silence on the Battlefield'

AhlulBayt News Agency: Army Spokesperson Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia says Iran remains on war footing despite a ceasefire, warning of “crushing response” to any new aggression.

In an interview on Tuesday, Brigadier General Akraminia said, “We do not consider the war to be over. Since the day the ceasefire was established—which we view as merely silence on the battlefield—our lack of trust in the US and our adversaries has led us to continue updating our targets with the same seriousness as if we were still in wartime.”



“We have completed our target bank, maintained ongoing training, and applied the lessons learned from the war. Additionally, we have both produced and upgraded our equipment. Therefore, for us, the situation remains one of war,” he said.

He emphasized, “The Islamic Republic of Iran and its Army will decisively confront the enemy in new arenas, utilizing modern tools and the experience gained from the 12-day and 40-day wars.”

Brigadier General Akraminia warned, “Let the enemies know that if they commit another act of aggression and threaten the security of this land, they will face an even more crushing response than before. We have many winning cards we have not yet used. Relying on the experiences of the two past wars, we possess new tools and methods of warfare that will enable us to deliver a more decisive and crushing response to the enemy”.

The spokesperson highlighted the performance of the Army Air Defense Force during the 40-day imposed war, emphasizing the readiness of the Armed Forces, particularly the Army, adding, “Our Air Defense Force demonstrated strong performance in confronting enemy threats. Reports indicate that over 170 enemy aircraft were targeted, including 16 fighter jets.”

Brigadier General Akraminia said that the Air Force conducted several sorties early in the US-Israeli initiated war against Iran, targeting enemy bases in regional countries, including an anti-Revolution base in Erbil, Iraq, as well as locations in Kuwait and Qatar.

Following these initial operations, the Air Force continued to launch drones at enemy bases and occupied territories until the final day of the war, he added.

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