Rah-Ahan Square of Tehran unveils mural in memory of Dena martyrs

ABNA24 - A new large-scale mural titled "In Memory of the Brave Martyrs of the Frigate Dena" was unveiled at Rah-Ahan Square in southern Tehran on Sunday, marking the 40th day since the martyrdom of 84 martyrs of the Dena destroyer.

The artwork, created by prominent artist Saber Sheikh Rezai, honors the heroic sailors of the Iranian Navy, who were martyred in the early days of the imposed war against Iran during an aggression by the United States and the Zionist regime.

The mural features a quote from the first message of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, addressed to the Islamic Republic of Iran Army on the occasion of Army Day: "May the peace and blessings of Almighty God be upon all the fighters of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

The mural delivers multiple messages of resilience and patriotism simultaneously.

Sheikh Rezai explained the work as “a representation of the military salute of the nation’s brave sailors to the sacred three-color flag of Iran, reflecting trust in God and the steadfast resolve of Iranian seafarers in defending our maritime borders, overcoming imposed blockades, and pioneering across seas and oceans.”

Saber Sheikh Rezai is a contemporary Iranian graphic designer, illustrator, and photographer known for his contributions to cultural and revolutionary visual arts. His work is characterized by a masterful integration of symbolic imagery with modern graphic techniques, often focusing on themes of national identity, resistance, and spiritual devotion.

A frequent participant and award-winner in prestigious national and international art festivals, Sheikh Rezai has become a prominent figure in Iran’s public art scene, particularly through his large-scale murals and conceptual posters that bridge the gap between historical memory and contemporary social discourse.

The composition draws inspiration from the historic photograph of the Homafarans' allegiance to Imam Khomeini, captured by the late Abdol-Hossein Partovi.

the mural continues in this symbolic tradition, placing the Iranian flag at a golden focal point. The conceptual design depicts sailors aboard the Dena alongside the snow-capped peaks of Mount Dena in the sky, emphasizing the pride, bravery, and celestial standing of these heroes.

The iconic photo of Abdol-Hossein Partovi, captured on February 7, 1979, depicts a powerful moment in Iran's history. This is the moment when the Homafaran, officers in the Shah's Iranian Air Force, pledged their allegiance to Imam Khomeini upon his return from exile in France. In the photo, Imam Khomeini can be seen in the distance, while the Homafaran salute him. The image was published on the front page of Kayhan daily on February 8, just before the Iranian Revolution toppled the Shah's government. To avoid detection, the photo was taken from behind, increasing its historical value as the only known image of this pivotal moment.

The sinking of the Iranian Navy frigate IRIS Dena during the US-Israeli war imposed on Iran marks a significant and tragic episode in modern naval warfare. On March 4, 2026, while returning home from the MILAN 2026 naval exercise in India, the Dena was torpedoed by the USS Charlotte, a Los Angeles-class submarine of the United States Navy, approximately 19 nautical miles off the coast of Galle, Sri Lanka.

The attack occurred in international waters, raising serious questions about the legality and morality of targeting a vessel that was reportedly unarmed and carrying naval cadets. Iranian sources have described this incident as a brutal assault on a returning naval unit, leading to the martyrdom of several crew members and igniting widespread condemnation across Iran and world.

The implications of the Dena tragedy extend beyond the immediate loss of life; it has been framed within the context of escalating tensions between Iran and the United States. Iranian officials and commentators have characterized the attack as part of a broader pattern of aggressive actions by Washington during the conflict, portraying it as a violation of international norms. US President Donald Trump's admission that the decision to sink the vessel was made for reasons of amusement has further inflamed sentiments in Iran, reinforcing perceptions of American hostility and disregard for human life.

The Dena destroyer was unarmed and carrying naval cadets when it came under attack by American forces. US President Donald Trump stated that his administration could have chosen not to sink the vessel, but decided to do so because it was “more fun.”



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