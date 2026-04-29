Iran's ICT Minister Calls on ITU to Take 'Serious Response' to Strikes on Telecom Facilities

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology has called on the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) to condemn recent US and Israeli attacks on the country’s communications infrastructure.

In a telephone conversation with Bosun Tijani, the rotating President of the ITU Council, Sattar Hashemi condemned the assaults as a clear violation of international law. He requested that these actions be formally addressed and condemned during the council's upcoming summit in Geneva.

Referring to Iran's invocation of Article 51 of the UN Charter regarding the right to self-defense, Hashemi dismissed claims made by some regional countries accusing Iran of targeting civilian communications infrastructure, describing the allegations as totally baseless.

For his part, ITU Council President Bosun Tijani expressed regret over the attacks against the Islamic Republic. He emphasized that the ITU Council must maintain its role as a technical, specialized, and non-political body, stressing that it should not be turned into a platform for politicized actions.

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