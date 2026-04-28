US failed to achieve its objectives in attack on Iran: Araghchi

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says that the United States failed to achieve any of its objectives in its recent military aggression against the Islamic Republic.

Speaking in St. Petersburg during a visit for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the foreign minister made the remarks in response to a question from Russia’s Channel One about US President Donald Trump’s claim of victory.

Araghchi stated that Iran had stood firm against one of the world’s major powers, asserting that none of Washington’s stated goals had been met. That is why they have requested negotiations, and Iranians are evaluating the matter, he told reporters.

The foreign minister also described Iran and Russia as strategic partners, emphasizing that both sides have consistently supported one another. He noted that the Iranian–Russian Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership signed by the two countries’ presidents underscored the continuity of their partnership.

According to Russian media outlets, including RIA Novosti, Araghchi’s meeting with President Putin lasted nearly two hours. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who participated in the talks, described them as constructive and practical, expressing satisfaction with their outcome. The meeting was held at the Boris Yeltsin Presidential Library in St. Petersburg.

The Iranian foreign minister arrived in Russia early Monday as part of a diplomatic tour that included two rounds of talks in Islamabad and a stop in Oman. He traveled on a special flight designated “Minab 168,” referencing the schoolchildren killed in a recent attack by the US.

Upon landing at Pulkovo International Airport, the minister said the visit aimed to continue close consultations with Moscow on regional developments and bilateral issues.

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