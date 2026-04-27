Iran's FM Meets Pakistani Army Chief in Islamabad for Regional Consultations

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with Pakistani Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir in Islamabad on Sunday.

Araghchi was welcomed upon his arrival on Sunday afternoon at the Nur Khan Air Base by Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Iranian Ambassador to Islamabad Reza Amiri Moghadam.

This is the second visit of the top Iranian diplomat to Pakistan in the past 48 hours, where he is scheduled to hold consultations on some regional developments.

Earlier, it was reported that part of the foreign minister’s delegation had returned to Tehran after talks in Islamabad to seek guidance on issues related to the US-Israeli imposed war, and was expected to rejoin Araghchi in Islamabad on Sunday night, before embarking on a trip to Moscow.

At the onset of his three-nation visit, Araghchi first arrived in Islamabad on Friday night, at the head of a delegation, and had separate meetings with Field Marshal Munir, Prime Minister Shahbaz Khan, and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, until Saturday evening.

The Iranian foreign minister left Islamabad last night for Muscat, where he met with Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq and Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, with bilateral relations and current regional developments being the focus of discussions.

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