Iranian FM meets with Russian President in St. Petersburg

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saint Petersburg on Monday.

During the meeting, the top Iranian diplomat expressed gratitude to Putin for Russia’s support of Tehran amid the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran.

Araghchi emphasized that the relationship between Iran and Russia is a strategic partnership that will continue to strengthen.

“The entire world witnessed Iran’s true power in confronting the United States, which demonstrated that the Islamic Republic of Iran is a stable, resilient, and powerful system,” he said.

The foreign minister added, “The Iranian people, through their courage, were able to resist American aggression and will continue to do so.”

He further noted, “In the recent war, it became clear that Iran has great friends and allies such as Russia. We are grateful for your support and positions.”

Meanwhile, Putin referred to the aggression of the United States and the Zionist regime, adding, “The people of Iran are bravely and heroically fighting for their sovereignty.”

He expressed hope that the people of Iran would get through this difficult period and that peace would be established.

Putin added that Russia will do its utmost to ensure peace in the Middle East as soon as possible.

In the meeting, Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi and Ambassador Kazem Jalali accompanied Araghchi as part of the Iranian delegation. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and other Russian officials were also present.

.....................

End/ 257