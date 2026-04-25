Iranian Foreign Minister, Pakistan army chief meet in Islamabad

Araghchi held talks with Field Marshal Asim Munir at the army headquarters.

Details of the meeting are yet to be released.

The Iranian minister arrived in the Pakistani capital late Friday on a mission to communicate Iran's views and concerns regarding the end of the imposed war. The trip of the Iranian delegation to Islamabad comes in response to Munir's earlier visit to Tehran.

The top Iranian diplomat is also scheduled to visit Oman and Russia.



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