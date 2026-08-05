Diplomatic Tension Between Spain, Zionist Regime; Coincidence of Ceuta Crisis, Disagreement Over Gaza War

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The city of Ceuta, located on the North African coast and under Spanish sovereignty, is considered one of the most sensitive land borders of the European Union. In recent days, the arrival of thousands of migrants to this region has forced Madrid to reinforce security measures.

This event occurred at a time when the Spanish government has become one of the most vocal critics of the Zionist regime's military operations in Gaza, repeatedly emphasizing the necessity of a ceasefire, unhindered humanitarian aid delivery, and the recognition of Palestinian rights.

Disagreements between Madrid and Tel Aviv had been growing even before the recent crisis. Spain recognized the State of Palestine in 2024 and called for the equal application of international law and the examination of allegations related to humanitarian law violations during the Gaza war.

These positions were met with negative reactions from the Zionist regime, and following the remarks of this regime's representative at the United Nations regarding the cities of Ceuta and Melilla, diplomatic tensions between the two sides entered a new phase.

The present report emphasizes that although there is no evidence linking the migration wave to Ceuta with these political disagreements, this coincidence once again demonstrated that regional and international crises can impact issues such as migration, border security, and diplomatic relations in Europe.

On the other hand, the close cooperation between Spain and Morocco in managing migration, as well as the expansion of Rabat's relations with the Zionist regime following the normalization agreement in 2020, has added to the complexity of the political and security equations in the western Mediterranean.

The report concludes that Ceuta is no longer merely a border city, but has become a symbol of the intersection of security, humanitarian, and geopolitical issues in the Mediterranean region; where issues such as the Gaza war, migration, Europe's relations with North Africa, and diplomatic developments are more interconnected than ever.

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