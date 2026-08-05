Yemeni Scholars Supported "Blockade in Response to Blockade" Policy; Emphasis on Continuing Confrontation with Blockade, Public Mobilization

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The annual conference of Yemeni scholars, issuing a statement, declared their full support for the leadership's decisions regarding the implementation of the "blockade in response to blockade" and "escalation in response to escalation" policies.

The conference was held on Wednesday in Sana'a under the title "Yemeni Scholars in the Face of Aggression and Blockade," with a number of scholars and religious figures in attendance. Participants, emphasizing the role of scholars in the current circumstances, considered the continuation of popular activities to confront what they called "aggression and blockade" as necessary.

The final statement also supported the decisions of Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi and Yemen's Supreme Political Council in implementing the "blockade in response to blockade" policy.

Shams al-Din Sharaf al-Din, Yemen's Mufti, claimed in his remarks that the blockade of Yemen, which according to him has continued for more than eleven years, has caused extensive human losses, exceeding even the casualties of military attacks.

He called on scholars and Islamic countries to take a stance on Yemen's situation, and strongly criticizing Saudi policies, demanded an end to the blockade.

Abdul-Majid al-Houthi, the Vice President of Yemen's Scholars Association, also emphasizing the unity of the Islamic Ummah, stated that the Yemeni nation will resist pressures and that, according to him, the blockade will ultimately be broken.

He also emphasized the necessity of maintaining internal cohesion and continuing to support the positions of Yemen's leadership.

In the final statement of this meeting, Yemeni scholars called on Islamic countries to work toward ending the blockade, stopping the hostilities, and ending the presence of foreign forces in Yemen.

The statement also emphasized opposition to the presence of U.S. and other foreign military bases in the region, support for the people of Palestine and Gaza, the necessity of confronting any action against Yemen, and strengthening internal fronts through financial support, humanitarian aid, and public mobilization.

Participants also, referring to the consequences of the war and blockade, claimed that this situation over the past years has caused widespread damage to Yemen's infrastructure, economy, and the lives of its people.

**************

End/ 345E