Victory of Candidate Critical of Zionist Regime in the Democratic Primaries; Heavy Defeat for AIPAC Lobby in Michigan

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Abdulrahman al-Sayed, 41, who previously served as the Director of Health for the city of Detroit, managed to defeat Haley Stevens, who enjoyed the broad support of the AIPAC lobby and a number of senior Democratic figures, including Chuck Schumer and Gretchen Whitmer.

Reports indicate that AIPAC spent more than $50 million to prevent his victory, but these efforts were unsuccessful.

Al-Sayed is a critic of U.S. policies toward the Zionist regime, calling for an end to Washington's unconditional military aid to this regime and greater oversight of how American taxpayers' money is spent.

This victory comes as, according to analysts, opposition to unconditional support for the Zionist regime is growing among a segment of the American public.

Abdulrahman al-Sayed will face former Republican Representative Mike Rogers in the November general election, and if victorious, he will become the first Muslim U.S. Senator.

The Associated Press also reported the re-election of Rashida Tlaib, the Palestinian-American Congresswoman, in the Democratic primary in Michigan's 12th district.

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