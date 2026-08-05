Is Confrontation with Iran, Sign of Decline of U.S. Hegemony?

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Richard Wolff, an American economist, comparing the current situation of the United States with the era of the British Empire's decline, argues that major powers, in periods of waning economic influence, sometimes resort to displays of military power to maintain their status.

According to him, the unprecedented increase in U.S. public debt, heavy military spending, and continued reliance on borrowing are placing increasing pressure on the country's economy, and any escalation of the crisis in the Persian Gulf and disruption of the energy market could have far-reaching economic and social consequences for the United States.

Wolff also, referring to the economic growth of Asian countries and the expanding role of the BRICS group, believes that the structure of the global economy is no longer unipolar as it was in the post-Cold War era, and many countries, particularly in Africa and Latin America, have options beyond the United States and Europe for attracting investment and economic development.

From his perspective, the world's economic power is gradually shifting toward Asia.

Meanwhile, John Mearsheimer, a professor of political science and international relations theorist, in his analysis of the military confrontation between the United States and the Zionist regime with Iran, described this action as a strategic mistake and believes that achieving political objectives through military attacks is inconsistent with regional realities.

He holds that the continuation of such conflicts could entangle the United States in a war of attrition, and its negative consequences on Washington's regional and international standing will become more apparent.

The report concludes by referring to the views of these two analysts, emphasizing that although there is no consensus on their assessments, the question of the relationship between military power and economic capability is being raised more than ever in political and academic circles.

According to the author, the continuation of tensions with Iran may become one of the signs of the international system's transition from a unipolar order to a multipolar structure; an order in which economics, technology, and productive capacity will play a greater role in determining the status of powers.

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