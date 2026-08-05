American Researcher: Persian Gulf Countries Are No Longer Willing to Host U.S. Military Bases

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The American researcher stated in an interview with Responsible Statecraft that the Arab governments of the Persian Gulf are dissatisfied with what they perceive as inadequate U.S. security support.

Robert Kagan also emphasized that relying solely on airstrikes is not sufficient to achieve military or political objectives, and referring to the Yugoslav war in the 1990s, said that Serbia only agreed to withdraw after the possibility of ground operations was raised, not merely as a result of airstrikes.

Citing this same experience, this American researcher claimed that Washington was well aware that the destruction of Iran's nuclear program or a change in Iran's political structure would not be possible through airstrikes alone.

He also, comparing the current situation with the Iraq war in 2003, said that today's strategic environment is fundamentally different from two decades ago due to the rise of Russia and China.

In another part of his remarks, Kagan, addressing why U.S. administrations do not exert more pressure on the Zionist regime, pointed to the role of lobbying groups in U.S. domestic politics and said that this influence is not limited only to pro-Israel lobbies.

He also considered the spread of Islamophobia in American society as a contributing factor to the support of some segments of the country's public opinion for the Zionist regime, and claimed that this regime is portrayed as a "bulwark against Islam" in this atmosphere.

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