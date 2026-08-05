Zionist Media: Settlers' Crossing into Syria Could Become Strategic Crisis for Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Hebrew newspaper Israel Hayom, citing Zionist regime security sources, reported that the repeated illegal entry of a group of settlers into Syrian territory has confronted this regime's army with new security challenges and diverted military forces from their primary mission of protecting the northern borders.

According to this report, these individuals, some of whom are affiliated with the so-called "Hilltop Youth" movement, repeatedly cross into Syrian territory from various border points, and according to security sources, these actions no longer appear to be sporadic behavior but rather an organized pattern.

According to these sources, in some cases, dozens of people have participated in these actions simultaneously, and have even damaged the border fence.

Zionist regime security sources announced that whenever such an incident occurs, the army is forced to deploy forces, drones, surveillance equipment, and operational units to pursue these individuals; an action that, according to them, reduces the army's defensive capability on the northern borders and diverts forces that should be carrying out defensive missions to pursue settlers.

It has also been reported that some of these individuals, possessing tools such as shovels, digging equipment, and wooden poles, have intended to establish infrastructure inside Syrian territory.

The report adds that the main concern of the Zionist regime's army is the possibility of a serious security incident; because according to security sources, if armed forces in Syria open fire on these individuals or they are abducted, a crisis with strategic consequences could arise.

These sources have also criticized the ineffectiveness of judicial and law enforcement mechanisms in deterring these individuals, and have warned that as long as there is no deterrent cost for such actions, this phenomenon will continue.

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