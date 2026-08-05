Zionist Media: Tel Aviv Not Directly Involved in U.S.-Iran Negotiations

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Channel 12 website of the Zionist regime, citing Yaron Abraham, the network's political affairs analyst, wrote that Israeli officials admit that Washington does not directly inform them of the details of negotiations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to him, Zionist officials receive information about these talks from indirect sources, and some of them have expressed doubt about the possibility of the United States and Iran reaching an understanding on how to manage the Strait of Hormuz.

According to this report, some senior officials of the Zionist regime believe that Donald Trump's administration and his advisors are seeking to reach an agreement with Iran, and Tehran has also understood this.

These sources have claimed that the diplomatic process has once again taken priority and the likelihood of an agreement between the two sides has increased.

Despite these assessments, Channel 12 emphasized that the Zionist regime remains on alert, and its army continues its coordination with the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).

At the same time, citing a senior Zionist official, the report adds that due to the "ambiguity and fluctuation in Donald Trump's decisions," it is still not possible to judge with certainty about the fate of the negotiations and the future course of Tehran-Washington relations.

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