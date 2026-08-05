Israeli Poll: Two-Thirds of Settlers Consider Northern Occupied Palestine Insecure

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to this poll, 66 percent of respondents stated that the current security situation in the north of occupied Palestine, bordering Lebanon, does not provide sufficient security for residents of these areas. In contrast, only 30 percent believe that the current situation enjoys the necessary security.

The poll results also show that the assessment of the security situation is linked to the political orientation of respondents; 74 percent of voters from opposition parties assessed the security situation in the north as inadequate, while this figure among supporters of the ruling coalition reached 54 percent.

According to this report, in demographic breakdowns, 65 percent of Jews and 71 percent of Arab citizens residing in the occupied territories believe that the current security situation in the north does not provide the necessary security for residents of these areas.

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